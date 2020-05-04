Supply chain problems cause backlog in processing tests

Despite a backlog of tests because of supply chain problems, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday he was confident there were enough tests for anyone who needed one.
Several planned testing sites, including in Williston, were postponed after the state ran low on supplies needed to process tests for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The state's Thermo Fisher test machine uses deep-well plates and while a scheduled shipment of supplies for the machine showed up at the North Dakota State Laboratory over the weekend, the plates were not included.
That has led to a backlog of about 5,000 tests from over the weekend, including from a testing event held in Bismarck on Saturday.
"For a while we thought that was going to be a major holdup," Burgum said.
It ends up that a lab at North Dakota State University uses the same machine, though, and was able to send the state lab a plate to use.
"We remain completely and totally committed to expanding our testing capacity," Burgum said.
The state lab processes about 80 percent of the tests the state receives results for, with the rest coming from labs at Sanford, the Mayo Clinic and others.
"We'll continue to work with other lab providers," Burgum said.
Burgum stressed that the testing events scheduled for this week have been postponed, but the state is planning to hold new events soon.
"We're coming back as soon as we've got these machines online," he said.
The supply shortage came days after businesses that had been closed by Burgum's executive order have started to reopen.
On Monday, the state reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,225. There have been 33,754 tests performed over all, for a positive rate of 3.5 percent. Burgum said that is among the lowest in the nation.
There have been 94 people hospitalized, and 31 are currently in the hospital. The state lists 540 people as recovered and there have been 25 deaths.
Two of those deaths were reported over the weekend — one was a man in his 70s and the other a man in his 90s. Both lived in Cass County and both had underlying heath conditions.