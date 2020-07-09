The Williston Downtowners Association announced that they would be hosting two Summer Nights on Main events this summer.
The Board of Directors posted on Facebook that they had decided to host the two events after previously canceling the annual summer gathering. The weekly family-friendly event typically brings hundreds together on Main Street to enjoy live music, food, games and more. The Downtowners stated that this year's events will be held on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
"With much discussion, careful consideration, and review of Governor Burgum’s ND Smart Restart Program we decided to host two nights to bring the community together," a news release from the Downtowners board reads. "The events may look a little different as we will be adhering to the guidelines and requirements set forth by the State of North Dakota. We will continue to monitor the situation and ask our community to please be sure to take all precautions as we want to make sure everyone stays healthy!"