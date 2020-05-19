The 2020 Summer Nights on Main series has been canceled, the Williston Downtowners Association announced Tuesday, May 19.
The decision came after looking through the guidelines for large gatherings released by the state last week.
"With much discussion, careful consideration, and review of Governor Burgum’s ND Smart Restart Program we are unfortunately not able to move forward with this year’s event series adhering to the guidelines and requirements set forth by the State of North Dakota," a message announcing the cancelation said. "Though we will miss gathering with you by the thousands on Main Street this summer, know we will begin implementing smaller events throughout the summer that will better fit within the guidelines and requirements."
Other events are still going to happen, including:
Main Street Market: Saturdays, July 11-Oct. 10
Art & Wine Walk: Thursday, Sept. 10
BrewFest | Saturday, Oct. 17
Trail of Treats | Saturday, Oct. 31
Small Business Saturday | Saturday, Nov. 28
Holiday Stroll | Friday, Dec. 4