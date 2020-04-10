Mountrail County will be the focus of “strike force” testing over the Easter holiday weekend, as that is, right now, the area in the state where there is the highest percentage of positives versus tests in the state.
Gov. Doug Burgum acknowledged that Cass County has the most overall number of coronavirus cases, but said he wants to focus rapid testing in places where the rate of positives are showing up in higher concentrations, potentially breaking through the curve that’s he’s trying to keep flat.
The testing in Mountrail County will be just like the surveillance testing done as a pilot in Amidon and Gladstone. Hundreds of tests were done in a single weekend’s time to quickly identify those who need to self isolate or quarantine.
Isolation, Burgum said, refers to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, while quarantine refers to those who are close contacts and may or may not be positive.
North Dakota on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its daily tally, along with six deaths. Burgum said there was a seventh death on Friday, not reflected in the daily report, of a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions who caught the virus from community spread. No other specifics are available, pending notification of the woman’s family.
The number of hospitalizations was listed at 13, falling one from the day before due to the death of a Stark County individual.
“The math we want to focus on is are we going to have enough hospital capacity,” Burgum said. “Next week, we’ll hear more about our surge capacity planning. But it almost couldn’t be further away from Tier 3 because that 13 is less than 1 percent of hospital beds in our state.”
Burgum said the fact that many providers have stopped doing elective surgeries and have drawn down occupancy rates means the state is well-prepared in the event there is an increase in coronavirus cases.
Burgum also issued a few executive orders, among them one that formalizes guidance he’d given childcare centers in the state. Burgum said 572 childcare centers were just mailed assistance checks from a $36 million emergency grant program to help them keeping going. He encouraged other daycares that agree they will prioritize childcare for essential workers to apply for the funding.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte also issued health orders clarifying quarantine and isolation orders for those who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.
She is allowing an exemption for essential workforce who have had contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 but are not yet sick themselves.
Those employees should still follow CDC guidelines, which includes taking temperatures and assessing symptoms before working. The individuals should also wear a face mask and practice social distancing as work duties permit.
Common areas should be routinely cleaned, and if the individual does become sick during the work day, they should be sent home immediately. Their workspaces should also be cleaned and disinfected.
On other matters Burgum reported:
• He has a task force working on an eviction prevention plan. It will use federal assistance the state has received to put those who lose their housing during the outbreak up in a hotel.
• Unemployment claims now exceed 45,000. About 4,000 individuals usually not eligible for unemployment assistance have applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and around 3,700 who had exhausted benefits have applied for extensions. Some $20 million in additional unemployment assistance has been sent out.