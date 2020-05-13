Bethel Nursing Home is working closely with the state to keep two cases of asymptomatic COVID-19 identified by surveillance testing of its residents and staff from spreading any further. What’s taking place at Bethel is, in the larger scheme of things, a key aspect to the state’s plan to ease its lockdown on high-contact businesses while still protecting vulnerable populations. The Williston Herald talked with Chris Jones, who is leading the state’s effort to protect the vulnerable, about North Dakota’s evolving VP3, which stands for Vulnerable Population Protection Plan.
Q: Chris, you mentioned that the state’s plan is constantly evolving. Tell us about that.
A: The big thing to take away is that this is a new disease and we are learning about it all the time. As everyone learns more about it, we continue to evaluate the best way to approach protecting our most vulnerable populations.
The VP3 plan, we want to be clear, is primarily for the vulnerable populations in congregate housing, nursing homes being kind of at the top of the list, given what happened in other states, and the impact the virus has had in nursing homes. But also recognizes that there are other vulnerable populations in other congregate settings, who we are certainly not forgetting about. A couple of key points to all this is how does this fit into the testing and surveillance strategies, so we are doing that as well.
Q: What is the goal of the strike force team?
A: Initially, we put a strike force team in place just as a means of getting information, but we felt the need to enhance that going forward, to provide more support and services.
The composition of the team depends on the situation, but the real leaders of it right now are a couple of retired, chief nursing officers from large hospitals who really have a clinical background and one who, until she came on to do rapid response, still is the nursing home administrator in Beulah. So it’s really getting people who understand how nursing homes work and how to care for people in nursing homes and how to support them in making the best decisions that we can, based on their resident’s needs and the ones who are CoVID-negative to protect them. And it’s also how do we work with the staff to ensure they are safe and that they are not spreading the disease in the facility.
As we keep building this out — the VP3 plan is online and it is intermingled with the hospital surge plan — but that really outlines what we do in case of a COVID-positive case.
Q: What kind of things can the strike force team do for nursing homes?
A: The actions the team takes — there are transfer and discharge protocols to follow — but at the end of the day, any time there are tests that come back positive for COVID-19, the chief nurses will work directly with the (facility’s personnel) to get the floor plan and understand if they can isolate and quarantine those who are COVID-positive and whether they can cohort the staff, meaning staff only work with COVID-positive or with COVID-negative and don’t mingle.
The team also helps ensure the facility has the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) and the necessary cleaning supplies and staff to do the cleaning. They also look at how to upgrade the infection control plan, how do we do that and provide the surveillance testing.
It all depends on what the needs are, and how we best manage (the situation) going forward.
We also have cleaning contracts set up with private entities and the National Guard, which can come in to provide cleaning support. And we did just get a chunk of PPE From FEMA.
This is all meant to be a collaborative, not regulatory process. We will bring whatever resources we can to help the facilities.
Q: Are there other facilities with cases of COVID-19? Where do Bethel’s two cases fit in the scheme of things statewide?
A: There are facilities with more cases. There are a number of cases in the Fargo, Cass County region that we are focused on. There seems to be more spread here. That is one of the reasons why the Governor has set up a task force for that area. It includes not only Cass County and Fargo, but also Minnesota and Clay County are participating as well. It’s the staff typically who are bringing it in, so how do we best survey the staff and do the surveillance testing on the staff.