There will be a new location for static COVID-19 testing in the area.
On Monday, Aug. 17, there will be a COVID-19 drive up testing event at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Local and state public health officials are encouraging college students and staff to take advantage of this event for testing along with anyone who has attended large gatherings.
The event is open to anyone 12 or older and will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 p.m. Testing will go until 6 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be shortened due to lack of people participating in the testing event.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 53rd Street, then turn into the fairgrounds. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Interested in being tested for COVID-19? Pre-register for testing. Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal.