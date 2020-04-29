North Dakota has recorded 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
The results were part of 1,813 test results received Tuesday, April 28, bringing the total number of tests processed to 25,536. There have been 1,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.
Three new people were hospitalized Tuesday, making 28 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and a total of 82 people who have been hospitalized.
The state lists 437 people as recovered from COVID-19, up 28 from the day before. There have been 19 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 20
Grand Forks County – 16
McKenzie County – 1
Stark County – 2
Stutsman County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
25,536 – Total Tested (+1,813 individuals from yesterday)
24,503 – Total Negative (+1,771 individuals from yesterday)
1,033 – Total Positive (+42 individuals from yesterday)
82 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
437 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)