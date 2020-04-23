Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and recommended precautions for preventing the spread and exposure of the disease, Williams County Commissioners passed a resolution on March 30, 2020 to administer the June 9, 2020 election as “Vote by Mail.” This means that Williams County will not have any physical polling sites on Election Day; voters will only be able to vote using an absentee ballot.
All active and inactive Williams County voters will receive an absentee ballot application via mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. The application must be completed and returned to the Williams County Auditor’s Office in order to receive a ballot. If a voter does not receive an application by May 11, 2020, they are asked to please contact the Williams County Auditor’s Office. If an individual has already applied for a 2020 Absentee Ballot, they do not have to apply again.
When completing the application, voters are asked to please mark the appropriate boxes for all of the elections they would like to receive a ballot. The Auditor’s Office will then be able to automatically take steps to ensure the voter receives a ballot for all the elections requested, and the voter will not need to complete an additional application for the November 2020 election. Individuals should review the application to make sure all of the information is correct and that the mailing address listed is correct for where they want the ballot to be mailed.
Upon receipt of a completed application, the Auditor’s Office will mail the voter the appropriate ballot along with a privacy envelope, a return envelope, and instructions for completing and returning the ballot. Ballots can be returned via mail (voter must apply appropriate postage) or they can be deposited without postage in the new secure ballot drop box, located on the south side of the County Administration Building (206 E Broadway). Ballots can be returned via mail if postmarked by June 8, 2020 or they can be dropped off in the secure ballot box by 4 pm CT on June 9, 2020.
Express Vote equipment for anyone needing assistance with voting will be available at the Williams County Auditor’s Office beginning in the middle of May. The equipment will be available from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Voters wishing to use the equipment must check in with the Auditor’s Office to receive a ballot and instructions for submission.
More information about this process is available at https://www.williamsnd.com/Election. The public can direct questions or concerns about this process to the Williams County Auditor’s Office (701-577-4500).
Link to statement: https://www.williamsnd.com/usrfiles/resources/WC_VotebyMailProcess_23April2020.pdf