North Dakota is working through the weekend to contain an outbreak of coronavirus at the LM Wind Power Manufacturing plant in Grand Forks, where a rapid response testing team has identified 110 positive cases.
Gov. Doug Burgum said it is not known how many of the LM cases are asymptomatic yet, but this is under investigation, as is contact tracing for all close contacts.
In the meantime, the LM Wind plant is shutting down for 14 days for a deep cleaning and disinfection process. Its parent company, GE, will pay all of its employees during the shutdown.
LM Wind is among businesses identified as essential by the Department of Homeland Security, Burgum said. As such, it would have remained open in any state, regardless of whether there is a stay-home order. The governor added he has provided guidelines to essential businesses to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
All 900 of the LM Wind employees have been placed under a quarantine order, issued by State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. The quarantine applies whether testing positive or not. The company has also instructed its employees to remain home.
“Quarantine is necessary and the least restrictive alternative to protect and preserve public health,” Tufte said. “As COVID-19 continues to spread across North Dakota, staying home as much as possible continues to be one of the best ways to reduce your exposure to the coronavirus.”
Burgum said 426 individuals from the plant were tested on Thursday. Of these, 68 positives are reflected in Saturday’s daily report, which lists 90 new cases of coronavirus. Twenty-two of the positives identified at the LM Plant weren’t confirmed until after midnight, and some of the cases are from Minnesota.
Analysis of the 56 remaining tests will be completed tonight, and will be reported in Sunday’s numbers, along with the 22 positives.
Saturday’s daily report included one new case in Williams County, which brings the county’s total coronavirus cases to 10 — the same as McKenzie County’s total.
Two-week on, two-week off workers who test positive for COVID-19 but put an out-of-state address are not reflected in the state's coronavirus numbers. It’s not publicly known how many such cases there are, though the Health Department says they are still doing contact tracing for such individuals.
This is now the second day in a row that new cases have doubled, Burgum said, and a look at the new data shows a curve poised to begin shooting up rapidly.
Burgum pointed out that rapid doubling of cases has all along been a known possibility, and said the state is well-prepared to handle a surge in cases — provided everyone continues to follow CDC guidelines, which include remaining at least 6 feet away from others, observing good hand hygiene and wearing a face mask, among others.
“The results of this event have greatly increased the total cases in Grand Forks in a short period of time,” said Dr. Steven Weiser, president of Altru Health System. “While Altru has a very strong plan in place to accommodate a surge in our hospital, it is more imperative than ever for the citizens of our community to adhere to the expectations put forth by our public health officials. Now is the time to slow the spread of this virus.”
Grand Forks Mayor Michael R. Brown, agreed, and said things have moved beyond the stage of guidelines and recommendations to expectations.
“We expect you to wear a face covering,” he said. “We expect you to take responsibility for the health of Grand Forks. We all love this community, and your community needs you to be North Dakota smart.”
Burgum earlier this week released a high-level look at the state's hospital surge plan. With current staff, supplies, and equipment, the state has 2,098 beds across the state.
With state assistance, including equipment and personnel, hospitals can surge to 3,488 beds. After that, the state can add 4,000 more beds using field hospitals in eight locations across the state including Williston.
It is still not known how many beds are available for COVID-19 care in Williams County. Area hospitals have referred such questions to the state’s Joint Information Center, which said Friday it is still seeking those answers.
Saturday’s rate of positives jumped to 14.5 percent, Burgum said, the first time it has hit double digits. This pulls the state’s average rate up to 4.1 percent from 3 or so percent, dropping it from third lowest state to fifth.
Burgum said that’s to be expected now that the state is using a rapid response team to identify new cases in hotspots to quickly quarantine and isolate individuals.
He is more concerned that the state maintain its per capita testing at a high rate. North Dakota is 10th highest in the number of tests per capita it is conducting.
In all, North Dakota now has 336 active cases of coronavirus, 13 current hospitalizations and nine deaths.
“By responding swiftly to localized outbreaks and using targeted testing, we can quickly identify individuals with COVID-19 and begin the contact tracing process to prevent the disease from spreading further,” Burgum said. “While this process worked as designed in Grand Forks and last weekend in Mountrail County, we will continue to build out our response capabilities, testing capacity and contact tracing to slow the spread and save lives and livelihoods.”