North Dakota’s major hospitals between them have bed space for at least 500 COVID-19 patients right now, according to information from two of the state’s largest health care chains, and all of the state’s facilities are working on ways to ramp up capacity quickly.
Mike LeBeau, president of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health, and Kurt Schley, President of CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, both meanwhile reiterated the need for social distancing, to slow the spread of coronavirus. That buys North Dakota’s healthcare system valuable time, helping ensure the state has the health care capacity it needs.
“As you pick up news, watch news on television, you will see that people are making difficult decisions across the world and the state,” LeBeau said. “As we talk about flattening the curve, why it’s important to slow things down, it’s exactly because of this.”
Gov. Doug Burgum said he’s heard often since the COVID-19 outbreak began that predicting the future is impossible. But Italy provides a window on just how quickly the disease can spread — as well as a disturbing look at the kinds of health care decisions that could await if people don't do their part to slow things down.
“We don’t want to put anyone into the position they got to in Italy, which is they had to decide which patients got a ventilator and which ones didn’t,” Burgum said. “None of you would want to make that decision for any of your loved ones.”
Social distancing, which refers to remaining at least 6 feet from other people, can help keep the demand curve lower, Burgum said.
Burgum added that many in Italy tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms. Those individuals, referred to as carriers, can still infect others, even though they themselves seemingly aren't sick.
“If you are under 60, under 30, maybe it’s not life threatening to you, but you have the ability to infect lots of folks,” Burgum said. “So we want to emphasize the basics here.”
These include staying home if sick or if in contact with someone who is sick, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distance.
North Dakota reported two more cases of COVID-19 Saturday, one of which was community transmission, bringing its new total to 28. It also now has three individuals who have been hospitalized.
The state has tested 1,182 people from 48 counties, which works out to 15 of 10,000 people. That compares to New York, which has tested 17 of 10,000 people.
Schley and LeBeau said the state’s hospitals are all working as quickly as they can to ramp up capacity for health care. This includes workers, supplies, protective equipment, and bed space.
Questions about how much bed space the state’s models suggest the state will need were submitted by the Williston Herald. That data will not be ready until at least Sunday, the Williston Herald was told after the press conference.
LeBeau said during the press conference that modeling suggests the state’s hospitals do have enough ventilators and enough protective equipment, as long as they continue to steward things wisely and work together.
Schley added that both hospital systems, being large chains, can mobilize supplies and workers from areas that are not being hard hit to help in areas that are, especially since Burgum signed executive orders recognizing the licensing of medical professionals in good standing from other states.
Another aspect of being a large chain, Schley said, are the many “learnings” they are getting from facilities in areas already being affected by COVID-19. All of that is informing preparations being made in North Dakota.
“It’s a fluid situation as everyone talks about,” LeBeau added. “It’s important that we stay calm and ready, and we feel that we are ready. We are health care. This is what we do.”
Another aspect of the state’s preparations are joint planning sessions, spearheaded by North Dakota Adjutant General Major General Alan Dohrmann.
He said modeling will help the state ensure it has the right capacity at the right time and place. These models include stakeholders across the state, including tribal chairmans.
There have been other indications the state will be able to ramp up bed space quickly if needed, Dohrmann added.
“We’ve been contacted by the Corps of Engineers and they have been given the assignment under the Stafford Act that if the state needs help to convert a facility to medical care, they are prepared to assist North Dakota in that maneuver,” he said. “So there are a lot of resources out there, and we will tap into all of them, but again, we have to do our best to get ahead of the situation.”
Dohrmann also urged that citizens across the state to think about whatever steps they can take to help ease the impact of the situation.
“What I tell my staff is whatever your specialty is, you have to be thinking every day, what do I bring to the fight, and who else needs to know,” Dohrmann said. “Business leaders and community partners, we all have to be thinking what can I do to help.”
Burgum also announced an additional executive order during the media conference on Saturday March 21, to allow pharmacists to conduct COVID-19 tests. Additionally, the order allows emergency prescriptions for chronic illnesses to be filled for 30 days instead of 72 hours without first returning to a doctor. That waiver does not apply to any opioids.
Lastly, the order waives the requirement that someone receiving medications through a delivery service provide a signature before the medications can be dropped off.
The latter helps reduce the need for personal contact, Burgum said.