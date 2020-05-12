Two more people who contracted COVID-19 have died, bringing North Dakota's deaths from the disease to 38.
Two women from Cass County, one in her 70s and one in her 100s, died Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Both women had underlying health conditions.
The deaths came on a day when 818 people were tested and there were 53 new confirmed cases, for a daily positive rate of 6.5 percent. A total of 47,832 people have been tested to date, and there have been 1,571 confirmed cases.
The state reported that seven more people have been hospitalized with complications from the disease, with 38 people currently hospitalized and a total of 122 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 877 people as having recovered. Taking into account the 38 deaths, there are 656 active cases, up slightly from Monday's count.
Of the people who contracted COVID-19 and died, 24 died primarily from the disease, four died from another cause and reports on the remaining 10 are pending.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 100s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 44
Grand Forks County – 5
Stutsman County – 1
Ward County – 1
Williams County - 1
Please note that after investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Dunn County was from Burleigh County.
BY THE NUMBERS
47,832 – Total Tested (+818 individuals from yesterday)
46,261 – Total Negative (+765 individuals from yesterday)
1,571 – Total Positive (+53 individuals from yesterday)
6.5% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
122 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
877 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)
38 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)