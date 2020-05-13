Two women in their 90s who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
That brings the total number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died to 40. Of those, 25 died from the disease, four other people had different primary causes of death and there are 11 cases still pending.
Both women who died lived in Cass County and had underlying health conditions.
The state recorded 1,113 test results Tuesday, May 12, and there were 76 confirmed new cases, bringing the total to 1,647. The daily positive rate was 6.8 percent.
The state lists 969 people as having recovered from the disease, leaving 663 active cases.
Five more people have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, bringing the total to 127. There are 37 people currently hospitalized.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 69
Grand Forks County – 4
Morton County - 1
Walsh County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
48,945 – Total Tested (+1,113 individuals from yesterday)
47,298 – Total Negative (+1,037 individuals from yesterday)
1,647 – Total Positive (+76 individuals from yesterday)
6.8% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
127 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
37 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
969 – Total Recovered (+92 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)