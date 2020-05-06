Six more people who had contracted COVID-19 have died, according to a daily report from the North Dakota Department of Health.
Five of the dead lived in Cass County — a woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s, two men in their 90s and a man in his 50s — and one, a woman in her 90s, lived in Grand Forks County. All six had underlying health conditions.
The state added 57 new confirmed cases of the disease out of 2,2211 tests, for a daily positive rate of 2.6%.
In all, there have been 38,632 tests performed and 1,323 confirmed cases.
There are 32 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one person from the day before. Since the state began tracking, 97 people have been hospitalized with the disease.
The state lists 582 people as recovered, and 31 people who contracted the disease have died. There are 710 active cases.
According to figures from NDDoH, in 22 of those cases, COVID-19 was listed as the primary cause of death, in three it was not listed as the primary cause of death and there are six cases where the death report is still pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 10
Cass County – 43
Grand Forks County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Ransom County – 1
Sargent County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
38,632 – Total Tested (+2,211 individuals from yesterday)
37,309 – Total Negative (+2,154 individuals from yesterday)
1,323 – Total Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)
NEW! 2.6% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
97 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
582 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Total Deaths (+6 individual from yesterday)