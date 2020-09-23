A woman from Williams County was one of seven people who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The deaths were a man in his 90s from Bottineau County, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s from Morton County, a woman in her 80s from Stark County and a woman in her 80s from Williams County. All seven had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
There were also 475 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,981 since the pandemic began. There are 3,302 active cases.
Of those, 232 active cases are in Williams County.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,428 – Total Tests from Yesterday
596,181 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
475 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
18,981 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
6.83% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,302 – Total Active Cases
+210 Individuals from yesterday
256 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (183 with a recovery date of yesterday)
15,476 – Total recovered since pandemic began
89 – Currently Hospitalized
-3 - Individuals from yesterday
7 – New Deaths (203 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.