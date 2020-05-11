Another person who contracted COVID-19 has died, bringing the state's total pandemic-related deaths to 36.
A man in his 90s from Cass County died Sunday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Also, two people died Friday, a man in his 90s from Cass County and a man in his 40s from Cass County. All three had underlying health conditions.
There were also 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 2,145 tests, for a positive rate Sunday of 1.3 percent. There have been a total of 47,014 tests performed and 1,5,18 confirmed cases.
Of those, 115 people have been hospitalized and 34 are currently hospitalized. The state lists 846 people as recovered, leaving 636 active cases.
Of the 36 people who have died after contracting COVID-19, 24 list the disease as the primary cause. Four people died from another cause and eight causes are still pending.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 16
Dunn County – 1
Eddy County – 1
Grand Forks County – 2
Grant County – 1
Mercer County – 1
Morton County – 1
Stutsman County – 2
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
47,014 – Total Tested (+2,145 individuals from yesterday)
45,496 – Total Negative (+2,118 individuals from yesterday)
1,518 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)
1.3% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
115 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
846 – Total Recovered (+54 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)