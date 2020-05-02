A man in his 70s from Cass County who was infected with COVID-19 has died, the 24th pandemic death in the state.
The man had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The state reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed to 1,153, and recorded more than 2,000 new tests, bringing the total number tested to 31,547.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic started is 90, and 32 are currently hospitalized, an increase of five from the day before.
The state lists 510 people as having recovered, leaving 619 active cases.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 30
Dunn County - 1
Grand Forks County – 3
McLean County - 2
Stark County – 2
Stutsman County – 3
Ward County - 4
BY THE NUMBERS
31,547 – Total Tested (+2,022 individuals from yesterday)
30,394 – Total Negative (+1,976 individuals from yesterday)
1,153 – Total Positive (+46 individuals from yesterday)
90 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
510 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)
24 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)