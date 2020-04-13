North Dakota has recorded 23 more confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total in the state to 331, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
There were 431 test results received Sunday, April 12, bringing the total number of test results to 10,781. There are 13 people hospitalized with the disease, up one from yesterday, and a total of 40 people so far have had to be hospitalized statewide.
There have been eight deaths from COVID-19 and 127 people are reported as recovered.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Dunn County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from McKenzie County, household contact
· Male age 10-19 from McKenzie County, household contact
· Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, household contact
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Male age 10-19 from Mountrail County, household contact
· Woman in her 30s from Richland County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Stark County, close contact
· Man in his 20s from Stark County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
10,781– Total Tested (+431 individuals from yesterday)
10,450– Negative (+408 individuals from yesterday)
331 – Positive (+23 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
127 - Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)
8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)