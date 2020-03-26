If you are a snowbird or a student returning from a coronavirus hotspot like Arizona, California, or Florida, Gov. Doug Burgum has a message for you.
“We would encourage those individuals to stay at home for 14 days after their arrival back in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “And I do know that there are many people who are doing this, and we thank them for that. If you haven’t been doing that, there’s still time to start to reduce your contact with other folks.”
North Dakota on Thursday confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus and three more hospitalizations. That’s the largest increase in new cases to date, and brings the total number to 58 cases, with 11 hospitalizations.
Eleven people, meanwhile, have been released from isolation, meaning they have recovered.
“In context, how this fits in nationally, we are weeks behind where some other states are now,” Burgum said. “The U.S. is now topping 80,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths. We are still trailing Spain and Italy, but we are also behind them in terms of the curve.”
Burgum was a participant in Thursday’s National Governor’s Association call with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump. He said governors further into the epidemic are running into very stressed situations in which they do not have enough ventilators and hospital beds or appropriate staffing.
“We continue to work around the clock on this,” Burgum said. “We are taking all of this very seriously, as everyone in the state should be.”
Both Spain and Italy have topped the death toll in China from coronavirus. The pandemic’s toll in those countries has been deepened by the lack of appropriate medical supplies, equipment, and personnel.
That is exactly what Burgum said he is trying to avoid in North Dakota with orders to maintain social distance, work remotely from home where possible, and self-isolate if exhibiting any symptoms of a cold or coronavirus.
Those with coronavirus symptoms are still advised to call health care clinics first before arriving, to ensure the clinic can take proper steps to prevent the infection of others.
Burgum said North Dakota as of noon had 1,390 collection kits ready to send out to places that might need them, and can run over 3,300 patient tests at this time.
The governor has set up a task force to explore ways to increase the state’s testing capabilities, as well as other task forces examining things like increasing bed space, ventilator capacity, and workforce. The efforts did include an inventory of existing drug supplies in the state for Z-packs and the anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, after a French study suggested a combination of the two may be effective in reducing the duration and severity of coronavirus.
Burgum said at this time the state has Z-packs, but not the malaria component of the potential treatment.
While promising, the study is also just one of several efforts seeking coronavirus remedies, and it was conducted on a very limited number of patients.
Burgum said he has had many questions come in about whether a particular individual is really living in a given county, but suggested people too focused on that are missing the point.
Because of limited tests available nationwide, it’s not likely that any county really has no cases right now, Burgum has said previously. Testing data can lag the reality on the ground by as much as a week.
“By the end of next week, it’s likely to assume, if we look at other places, that we will have positives in every place in the state,” he said. “We should just assume that is where we are going. So the rules we provided do apply to everyone. And again, if you are being tested, if someone in your household is being tested, make sure you are isolating yourself.”
Those who are older or have an underlying health condition such as lung or heart disease or diabetes are in the highest risk group and should, in particular, avoid others at this time.
“If you are feeling great and you want to get out and about, remember to keep your physical distance from others,” Burgum said. “That’s 6 feet if you are from North Dakota, or 2 meters if you are from Canada.”
On other matters, Burgum highlighted the indefinite extension of federal deadlines for obtaining the RealID, and talked about elections in June. Counties are being encouraged to offer elections by mail-in ballots and Burgum has signed an executive order waiving the requirement to have at least one physical polling location.
Williams County Commissioners have decided to meet March 30 in special session to confer about the state’s recommendation to hold the June Primary Election by mail-in ballot only.
The Governor also unveiled new childcare guidelines to keep day cares going for essential workers. These will take effect March 30.
Seventy-one percent of North Dakota children age zero to 5 have both parents in the workforce, Burgum said, as do 78 percent of children 6 to 12.
Keeping daycares open will keep essential, “lifeline” workers going, Burgum said. To that end, the state is issuing guidance that limits the number of children in one room to 10, including any adult supervisors.
The guidelines also direct staggering and limiting the use of common areas.
Day care providers are being given a list of screening questions that must be asked each day by staff before a child can enter the facility.
There are also guidelines for meals and playtimes, to help prevent the spread of any viruses, as well as enhanced hygiene practices.
A second part of the effort will include grants for daycares that remain open to help cover the costs of modified procedures, as well as sustain daycares that may have lost enrollments during this period. To qualify, daycares must agree to cap fees they charge for holding spots open during an extended absence to $50 and they must agree to prioritize childcare to lifeline workers such as health workers and emergency service personnel, as well as individuals involved in supplying food.
The amount of the aid, expected to last at least 9 weeks, could top $11 million per month statewide.
Participation in the grants is not mandatory, but the modified operating guidelines are.
A third aspect of the childcare guidelines will amend the governor’s executive order limiting schools to essential personnel only. That restriction will be eased to allow schools to provide care for children ages 6 to 12 using paraprofessionals.