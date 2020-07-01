A man in his 90s from Stark County is the 80th person to die in North Dakota after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, died Tuesday, June 30. Of the 80 deaths, 69 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 10 list another primary cause and one is still pending.

There have also been nine death certificates that list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death in cases where the person didn't have a positive test result. In those cases, the diagnosis was made based on exposure and symptoms. Those nine cases are not included in the total of 80.

BY THE NUMBERS

184,792 - Total Number of Tests Completed

107,226 – Total Unique Individuals Tested

103,611 – Total Negative

3,615 – Total Positive

234 – Total Hospitalized

20 – Currently Hospitalized

3,210 – Total Recovered

80 – Total Deaths

