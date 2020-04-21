North Dakota's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 644, up 18 from Monday's total.
The state processed 240 test results Monday, fewer than in the previous days. In all, the state has recorded 14,987 test results.
There have been 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 17 are still in the hospital. Two hundred and 14 people have recovered and 13 have died.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Cass County – 10
Grand Forks County – 5
Morton County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Sioux County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
14,987 – Total Tested (+240 individuals from yesterday)
14,343 – Negative (+223 individuals from yesterday)
644 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)
* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Cass County was from out of state and was removed from our positive total.
54 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
214 – Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)