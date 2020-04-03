North Dakota got back more than 800 test results for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2, and recorded 14 confirmed positives.
The new positive results were:
Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
Women in her 60s from Grand Forks County, possible travel
Woman in 40s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 70s from Stark County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Slope County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
Woman in her 30s from Ward County, travel
Man in his 40s from Eddy County, travel
Man in his 50s from Williams County, close contact
Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County, close contact
Female in her 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
Female in her 20s from Morton County, close contact
Female in her 70s from Morton County, under investigation
Thursday's test results bring the total number of tests to 5,798. There have been 173 confirmed positives, 29 people have been hospitalized, 55 have recovered and three people have died.
Worldwide there have been 1,041,126 confirmed cases, 55,131 deaths and 209,980 people have recovered, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.