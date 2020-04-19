A 10th person has died from COVID-10 in North Dakota, according to the state Department of Health.
A woman in her 70s living in Cass County died Saturday from the disease, according to the state's daily announcement of COVID-19 cases. The woman had underlying health conditions.
The state process 667 tests Saturday and got 57 positive test results.
So far, 585 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Fifty-one people have been hospitalized, and 15 people are currently in the hospital.
The state lists 189 people as recovered.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Burleigh County – 1
Cass County – 15
Dunn County - 3
Grand Forks County – 34
Morton County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Nelson County – 1
Stark County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
13,630 – Total Tested (+667 individuals from yesterday)
13,045 – Negative (+610 individuals from yesterday)
585 – Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)
51 – Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
189 – Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)
10 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)