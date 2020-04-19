A 10th person has died from COVID-10 in North Dakota, according to the state Department of Health.

A woman in her 70s living in Cass County died Saturday from the disease, according to the state's daily announcement of COVID-19 cases. The woman had underlying health conditions.

The state process 667 tests Saturday and got 57 positive test results.

So far, 585 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Fifty-one people have been hospitalized, and 15 people are currently in the hospital.

The state lists 189 people as recovered.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 15

Dunn County - 3

Grand Forks County – 34

Morton County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County – 1

Stark County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

13,630 – Total Tested (+667 individuals from yesterday)

13,045 – Negative (+610 individuals from yesterday)

585 – Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)

51 – Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

189 – Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)

10 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

