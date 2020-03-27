Friday, March 27, saw North Dakota's first death from COVID-19, 10 new cases of the disease and executive orders designed to slow the spread of the disease and keep businesses afloat until the global pandemic subsides.
The state expanded its order closing health clubs and gyms to include all personal service businesses in the state, including salons, barbershops, nail care businesses and tattoo parlors.
The move came via executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday, March 27, the same day the state reported its first death from COVID-19, and was set to take effect at midnight Saturday morning.
In a press conference Friday, Burgum said the timing of the order was to make sure there wasn't a rush on the businesses, possibly spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 more quickly.
In all, there are about 8,500 workers employed in personal service jobs. Some businesses had already closed and the order has support from the industry, Burgum said.
The original executive order also forced restaurants and bars to stop on-site service. It is set to expire April 6, but Burgum said that would be re-evaluated.
The state's first death from COVID-19 was a man in his 90s from Cass County who caught the disease from community spread. The new cases have also shown a marked increase in spread in the state, as opposed to from travel or contact with someone who had traveled.
"We should prepare ourselves for the real possibility this will not be our last," Burgum said of the death.
There were 447 test results received Friday, and 10 new cases of the disease. So far there are 16 people hospitalized and 15 have recovered. As of Friday, 68 people were infected statewide and 2,708 tests have been completed.
State officials are working to expand the capacity of the state's hospitals, including making sure there are enough beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment and staff to treat patients. Part of the extra capacity is coming from hospitals rescheduling elective or non-emergency surgeries.
The other part of preventing further deaths comes in large part from the public, though, Burgum said. That led him to address persistent rumors circulating Friday of an impending "lockdown" of the state, including closing the state's borders.
"Apparently the only thing that travels faster than the virus in North Dakota is misinformation," Burgum said.
But, he said, the idea that the state was going to shut down its borders was unrealistic and counterproductive. He pointed out that nearly everything on grocery store shelves was shipped in from out of state.
"Shutting the borders is a nonsensical, non-effective non-approach," he said.
The real solution, he said, was for people to follow the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Dakota Department of Health. That includes keeping at least six feet from other people, remaining home as much as possible, regular handwashing and other basic hygiene.
He pointed out that many of the orders other governors are issuing telling people to remain inside don't have the force of law.
"In North Dakota we're banking that North Dakotans understand personal responsibility," he said.
The other executive order Burgum issued Friday defers the unemployment insurance taxes and payroll reports the state's 26,500 businesses are responsible for each quarter. That will allow businesses to keep the money for now, helping them to stay afloat.
"We know that employers are struggling just like the employees," he said.
Moments before Burgum's press conference was set to begin, President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act passed the U.S. Senate earlier this week and passed the U.S. House of Representatives Friday by voice vote before heading to Trump.
The law includes expanded unemployment benefits for workers, payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples and money to keep businesses afloat.