The state's Vaccination Ethics Committee has announced who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when the state moves to the next phases.
Health care workers statewide are in the process of vaccinating the people in Phase 1A, frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff.
“Vaccine distribution in North Dakota has gone well the first three weeks,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “Although vaccine supply continues to be very limited, North Dakotans should monitor messaging from their local health departments and health care providers for more information on when they are able to be vaccinated.”
The North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee includes a physician, ethicist, local public health representative, representative of the Department of Human Services and a representative of the Department of Health.
Though health care providers are still working through Phase 1A, the ethics committee has prioritized who will qualify for Phases 1B and 1C.
Phases 1B and 1C contain a mixture of those at high risk for complications, including people older than 75 and those with underlying health conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart conditions, high blood pressure and asthma, among others, people living in group settings and essential workers like teachers, child care workers and others.
NDDoH will announce when the state will move on to Phase 1B. It is anticipated that this may occur in mid-January. Depending on local vaccine acceptance and supply, it is possible that different areas of the state may be vaccinating within different priority levels.
In the future, vaccinefinder.org will be populated with more information about vaccine availability in different areas across North Dakota. Following Phase 1C, the state will move to Phase 2, which includes the general public.
Citizens wishing to be vaccinated during their phase can call their health care provider or local public health department to determine when they can receive their vaccination.
So far, the state has received about 35,000 doses of the vaccine and given out 22,241. Locally, there have been 409 doses given out in Williams County, 127 in McKenzie County and 58 in Divide County.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and phases of vaccination, visit health.nd.gov/covidvaccine.