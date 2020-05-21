State Historical Society announces opening of state historic sites

The State Historical Society of North Dakota announced that most state historic sites will reopen Saturday, May 23 in alignment with the North Dakota Smart Restart Campaign.
One of the sites that will be reopening this weekend is the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center and Fort Buford. As part of the site's reopening, the 6th Infantry Regimental Association will be holding their annual flag raising ceremony on May 23, the ceremonial kick-off to the site's summer season. The flag raising ceremony kicks off at noon.
Assistant Site Supervisor Debbie Crossland said that Fort Buford and the Interpretive Center will have new guideline for guests to follow to ensure their safety and the safety of site staff.
Crossland said the Confluence Center will only be allowing 10 guests in at a time, but that exhibits inside will be open to explore. At Fort Buford, the Field Officer's Quarters and barracks will allow five visitors at a time. As far as programming for the season, Crossland added that all programs are suspended for the time being. Both locations will be sanitized as visitors stop through, and the site will be closing an hour early at 5 p.m. to allow staff to fully clean the facilities.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors who are seeking North Dakota cultural experiences this summer," State Historic Society Director Claudia Berg said. "We have authentic places in wide open spaces, with both indoor and outdoor sites to explore, along with some walking trails, and picnic areas. With newly modified health guidelines and restrictions, our state historic sites are prepared to offer engaging experiences to those who wish to travel within our beautiful state."
Crossland added that the site's campground is also open for use, however the public bathrooms will be closed as a safety precaution.
Fort Buford and Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The State Historical Society of North Dakota manages 57 historic sites and museums. For a full list of state historic site summer updates, visit history.nd.gov/historicsites.