The North Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday morning, March 24, that two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The two people are a man in his 20s from Dunn County and a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County. Both apparently caught the disease from travel, the NDDoH wrote in a news release.
So far, the state has tested 1,488 people, and there have been 34 confirmed cases. Four people have been hospitalized.
Gov. Doug Burgum has said repeatedly over the last several days he believes limited testing means there are more COVID-19 cases in the state than have been confirmed.
As of Tuesday morning there were more than 48,000 confirmed cases in the United States and 593 people have died from the disease.