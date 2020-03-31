Two people in Williams County were among the 13 confirmed new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday morning, March 31.
The two cases are both in men in their 40s. One caught the disease through community spread, meaning the source of the infection was unknown. The way the other man caught the disease is still under investigation.
The cases are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the county.
“It was not unexpected for us to have cases in Williams County,” said Upper Missouri District Health Unit Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe. “We continue to encourage people to practice social distancing to protect those around you. We are hopeful our communities and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”
The state has received 4,181 test results as of Tuesday morning. There have been 122 confirmed cases in the state so far. Of those, 20 are hospitalized, 25 have recovered and three have died.
The new cases announced Tuesday morning were:
· Man in his 40s from Williams County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Williams County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Grant County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Women in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact