The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced the latest recipients of the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant.
“We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Expediting workers’ return to employment is a top priority identified by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and this grant will help North Dakota achieve that goal.”
The department had $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to administer the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant, which is designed to support accelerated skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs that prepare displaced workers for full-time employment in North Dakota.
Grant recipients in the second round of funding:
- Bismarck State College, CDL training, $100,000
- Mindshift Data Analytics Training, $94,217
- Mindshift Software Development Training, $85,158
- Mindshift Sterile Processing Technician Training, $77,450
- North Dakota State College of Science - Microsoft IT Training, $50,000
A limited amount of funding is available for a third round of applicants. The third round application window is open now through Dec. 4. Non-degree skilled workforce training programs that began after March 1, 2020, may qualify for this grant to support operating expenses and scholarships for participants.
More information and the application for the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant can be found at https://belegendary.link/NDInternships