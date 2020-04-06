North Dakota recorded more than 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including three more cases requiring hospitalization.
The North Dakota Department of Health also began reporting the number of people currently hospitalized with the disease. As of Monday, April 6, there were 19 such cases in the state.
Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel
Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel
Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread
Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel
Man in his 50s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 70s from Emmons County, community spread
Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from McKenzie County, close contact
Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, close contact
Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact
Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
Male age 0-9 from Stark County, close contact
Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 50s from Morton County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Slope County, community spread
Woman in her 70s from Walsh County, confirmed travel
Man in his 70s from Walsh County, possible travel
Woman in her 30s from Ward County, community spread
Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
7213 – Total Tested
6988 – Negative
225 – Positive
32 – Hospitalized
19 – Currently Hospitalized
74 - Recovered
3 – Death