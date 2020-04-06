North Dakota recorded more than 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including three more cases requiring hospitalization.

The North Dakota Department of Health also began reporting the number of people currently hospitalized with the disease. As of Monday, April 6, there were 19 such cases in the state.

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel

Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel

Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel

Man in his 50s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 70s from Emmons County, community spread

Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, community spread

Woman in her 20s from McKenzie County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation

Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Male age 0-9 from Stark County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 50s from Morton County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Slope County, community spread

Woman in her 70s from Walsh County, confirmed travel

Man in his 70s from Walsh County, possible travel

Woman in her 30s from Ward County, community spread

Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

7213 – Total Tested

6988 – Negative

225 – Positive

32 – Hospitalized

19 – Currently Hospitalized

74 - Recovered

3 – Death

