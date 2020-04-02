More than 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added in North Dakota on Wednesday, April 1.
Under a new reporting method, the state is releasing the previous day's total number of tests daily. Results received between 3 p.m. and the end of the night Wednesday added 12 cases, results from the North Dakota Department of Health indicate. That is in addition to the 21 cases already reported.
The newest cases announced Thursday were:
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Stark County, community spread
· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread
· Woman in her 70s from Ward County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Williams County, possible travel
The state has received nearly 5,000 test results and has confirmed 159 cases statewide. Of those, 28 have been hospitalized, 43 have recovered and three people have died.