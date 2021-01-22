St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Mardi Gras celebration has been a Williston tradition for 70 years, but the ongoing pandemic is forcing event planners to change up the event for 2021.
Missing will be St. Joe’s signature midway Games, bake sale, bingo and meals, but the church’s annual raffle will still go on, albeit in a virtual form. Attracting thousands of visitors, Mardi Gras typically fills the St. Joe’s auditorium with people, which is precisely the issue. In the time of COVID, Mardi Gras planners wanted to make sure the community remains safe, prompting the event to go digital.
The online auction site went live on Friday, Jan. 22, featuring over 100 items to bid on, including toys, home decor and quilts, The featured item up for bid is a 1997 Ford Expedition, donated by one of the church’s members. The auction begins on Jan. 29 at noon and runs until Feb. 1 at noon.
Along with the online auction, this year’s Mardi Gras features a cash raffle, with 10 chances to win. The raffle will have four $100 winners, four $250 winners, 1 $500 winner and 1 $1000 winner.
Mardi Gras co-chair Dwight Richter said that the organization is disappointed that an in person event could not be held, but that they are making the best of the situation and plan to come back with an even stronger event in 2022. Mardi Gras is St. Joe’s largest fundraising event of the year, helping to provide operational and programming funds for both the parish and the school.
Richter said despite being unable to hold a live event, community members and businesses still came out in full force to show their support by donating items for the auction.
“We’ve had so many generous donors for the auction this year,” Richter told the Williston Herald. “Without the support of our donors, this event just isn’t possible. The support we get from this great community and the donations they give, it just means the world to all of us.”
Richter said that year after year, the community continues to show overwhelming support for the church through the event, and that he is constantly impressed by Williston’s giving spirit.
“I’ve lived in a lot of places over the years, but Williston has always been one of the very best at supporting the community,” he said. “And not just our cause, but almost any cause out there that’s worthwhile. The community really comes together to show their support when it matters.”
To check out the items up for bid and register for the auction, visit stjparish.com and click on the “Greater Giving” icon. For more information or to donate items, visit www.facebook.com/stjosephwilliston or contact the parish office at 701-572-6731, Dwight Richter at 701-770-3276, Joan Larson at 701-570-8555 or Allen Domagala 701-570-6759.