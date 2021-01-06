The 68th annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event held at the Williston ARC on Feb. 10.
There will be limited in-person attendance because of COVID-19 precautions, but unlimited virtual attendance.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with a welcome from Kelly Leo and Travis Binde, the North Dakota State University Extension agents for Williams and Divide counties, respectively.
Other events include a season weather outlook, talks about scab management in durum, weed control and a panel discussion about soil acidification and how it can affect no-till operations.
Registration for both in person and virtual attendance is online at: https://forms.gle/DnK317kfW6tWoqEWA.