Fireworks lit up the sky over Spring Lake Park as hundreds of visitors crowded into the park to cheer on the end of 2020.
More than 200 cars filed in to the Park on Dec 30 for the Park's New Year's Eve Eve Party, the final activity night of the Holiday Lights Drive. Terry Gaudreau with TNT Fireworks supplied the entertainment, wowing the crowd with around 30 minutes worth of high-flying, explosive fun. As Christmas music played, Gaudreau and his team put on a dazzling display, which was greeted by applauses, cheers and the honking of cars horns from all corners of the park.
The night was a double success, as a portion of the proceeds went to benefit Bras For a Cause.