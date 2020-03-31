The Spring Fling Cultural Arts classes scheduled for April 6, 20 & 27 have been postponed due to the CDC and ND Governor Burgum’s recommendations of limiting gatherings of people. We here at the James want to make sure our youth art class participants stay healthy, so we will reschedule these classes as soon as it is safe. We do have a few spots left to register when classes start up again. Registration forms can be found on our website at www.thejamesmemorial.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. While the James is closed to the general public, our Administrative Assistant is available during office hours to answer any questions, so send us an email or give us a call at 701-774-3601 or email us at jmps@nemont.net
