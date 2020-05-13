With large events across the state being canceled, organizers are making sure that one holiday still gets the recognition it deserves.
Greg "Skippy" Cottrell and Adam Natwick have been putting together "Save the 4th of July in Williston, ND" for the last few years, lighting up the sky above Williston from the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Each year, Cottrell and Natwick have tried to make the show bigger and better, and this year was no exception, until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many of those plans.
"We had some pretty good ideas for what we wanted to do going forward this year to expand on what we did last year...and then COVID hit." Cottrell told the Williston Herald. "Once that came about, it really knocked us down from the opportunity to help gain sponsorship."
That blow to sponsorship dollars is not dissuading the pair, however. Cottrell said that Natwick, owner of Explosive Enterprises in Williston, has been re-working his concept for the Independence Day celebration. Natwick puts on a fireworks performance that would typically cost between $50,000 to $70,000, but has been able to put it together for around $20,000, thanks to donations from the community, matching funds from the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Natwick's ability to purchase fireworks at a reduced cost.
Sponsorships help purchase those fireworks, but the COVID-19 crisis has left many businesses and individuals unable to donate, prompting Cottrell and Natwick to extend sponsorship opportunities in order to secure funding to make sure the event goes on as planned. Due to social distancing recommendations, the event will lose its outdoor additions such as the beer gardens, food vendors and live entertainment, but Cottrell said musical will still be part of the show, and available for anyone to enjoy.
Viewers can watch the show from safely from their vehicles, and Cherry Creek Media will be broadcasting the show's music so that no matter where you're watching from, you can still get the full experience.
To donate or stay up-to-date with the celebration's progress, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/Williston-4th-of-July-Community-Celebration or call 701-203-3131.