Williston State College will resume some on-campus activities starting Thursday.
"Given the recent decline in COVID-19 cases within our campus community, WSC will begin to resume some activities on the WSC campus," John Miller, WSC president, wrote in a message to campus. "Beginning Thursday Oct. 1, Williston State College Athletic Teams may resume a formal practice schedule, and some student life events will also resume after Oct. 1."
The reopening depends partly on the rate of COVID-19 infections on campus.
"Continuation of campus activities will depend on regular monitoring of infection trends, student participation in COVID-19 testing events, and maintaining all safety recommendations contained in the WSC COVID-19 plan," Miller wrote. "Ultimately, the decision to maintain athletics and campus activities scheduled in the coming months will be based on a stable and/or downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases. Please do your part by wearing a mask, washing/sanitizing your hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and avoiding group gatherings."