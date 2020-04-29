Here are a few things for agricultural producers to know this week:
• NDSU Extension is hosting a series of soil health webinars beginning April 30 with cover crops for wet field conditions. All the webinars will be 11 a.m. to noon CDT and are available by visiting https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/soil to sign up. The dates and topics are: May 5, Phosphorous export history; May 7 Cover crop selection by cropping system; May 12 Pasture rejuvenation, perennial grass mixes; May 14, soil salinity.
• Gov. Doug Burgum extended by executive order the expiration date for existing pesticide certifications, and those who just want private certification can get that through online training through their county NDSU Extension Office. However, those wanting new commercial certification or renewing lapsed certification must still complete a proctored exam in person. That is now going to be available in either Bismarck or Fargo through May 15.
The exams will be offered in large rooms, so that applicants and proctors can practice proper social distancing. The room will be sanitized in between testing groups, and all CDC guidelines for prevention will be used.
Access the registration and study materials online at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/pesticides.
• Letters that designate essential agricultural businesses are now available through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The letters can help representatives of these businesses who need to travel to other states to conduct essential businesses.
The list of essential agricultural businesses is online at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce. It includes farms, ranches, dairies, greenhouses, orchards, pest management services, gas station cooperatives, grocery delivery and much more.
To request a letter authenticating a business as critical and essential, call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2231 or visit www.nd.gov/ndda/criticalessentialrequest.
• The state’s online local foods map is being updated to help consumers find local foods in North Dakota. the map includes products ranging from fruits and vegetables to eggs, beef, jams jellies, honey, baked goods and more. The update should help consumers, many of whom have changed the way they shop during the COVID-19 pandemic, connect with and support local growers and producers. Local producers can list their products by accessing www.nd.gov/ndda/localfoodsform. The map is online at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP. Questions may be directed to Local Foods Specialist Jamie Good at 701—328-2659.
• COVID-19 guidance for agriculture businesses is available online at www.nd.gov/ndda/covid19. The guidance is intended to help essential agricultural businesses ensure the health and safety of their workforce as they continue to operate to help supply the nation with food. The guidance includes recommendations for farmers markets, farm deliveries, dairies, processing and manufacturing and other topics.
• An amendment to the CARES Act has been approved that enables agricultural businesses with fewer than 500 employees to participate in the Small Business
Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which provides low-interest loans and $10,000 emergency grants administered by
SBA. To qualify, ag businesses must show they have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit https://bit.ly/2KMuDGW for more details.
• North Dakota has awarded $80,000 in grape industry grants to promote the sector. Grants included $11,500 to the North Dakota Grape and Wine Association to develop a grape and wine industry app, $50,000 to NDSU to research fermentation of elite grapes and cider apples, and $18,500 to North Central Research Center to research best management practices for the NCREC Vineyard.
• North Dakota has awarded $125,000 in bioscience grants. These included $75,000 to ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to enhance a platform for emerging pathogens like COVID-19, $51,000 to National Agricultural Genotyping Center to enhance a genetic test identifying herbicide resistance traits in Palmer amaranth and related pigweed species.
The grants are the second round for an overall $500,000 appropriation the state legislature approved to promote the bioscience industry. A new grant round will open soon for a remaining $56,678 in funds.