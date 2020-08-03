Farmers to Families (F2F) food boxes will continue in the month of August. Here’s what you need to know about this coronavirus assistance program.
1. The dates for August will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 21, at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Times can change. Visit greatplainsfoodbank.org for updates on any time changes.
2. The F2F boxes contain a random assortment of American-grown produce from American farmers. They are intended to help both farmers and families who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
3. There are no specific eligibility requirements to receive a food box. Anyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic in need of food may take a box. You will likely be asked only how many in the household, mainly so Great Plains can provide an appropriate amount of food and report how many are being helped.
4. Food boxes are first-come, first-serve, and tend to run out fast. Those wishing to obtain a box should go earlier rather than later. Cars may begin to line up for this contact-free distribution up to one hour before it begins.
5. Deliveries are available. Caregivers who know of people needing food may also pick up more than one box, and volunteers are being sought. Call Rachel Monge at 701-390-2513 for details.
6. Farmers to Families Food Boxes is a short-term USDA program to provide COVID-19 relief to both farmers, whose supply chains have been disrupted, to families whose lives and livelihoods have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The boxes are assembled regionally, then sent to organizations like Great Plains Food Bank for regional distribution.