There are seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total number so far to 65, with 13 of those hospitalized.
The cases reported Friday morning, March 27, were a man and woman from Cass County, both in their 60s, a woman in Burleigh County in her 30s, a man in his 40s from Stark County and three people from Morton County — a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.
The woman in Burleigh County likely caught the disease from close contact with an infected person while the other six cases are still under investigation.
Nearly 2,500 people have been tested statewide as of Friday morning, and 2,427 people have tested negative for the disease.
The number of people hospitalized has increased by two to 13 and 15 people are listed as recovered. No information was available on the condition of those who are hospitalized.
The United States has more than 85,000 confirmed cases, which leads the world. There have been more than 1,300 deaths in the United States so far.