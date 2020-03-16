All in-house activities at the Williston Senior Center have been suspended from March 16-31 due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release Monday, March 16. The center will continue to provide Meals on Wheels and congregate meals. Doors will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for congregate meals only, no other activity.
“Every precaution is being taken to ensure our staff is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing and are adhering to precautionary recommendations from the ND Department of Health and Human Services,” said Director David Richter. “The Senior Center follows strict cleaning guidelines on a daily basis and will continue to do so with added recommendations,” he added.
According to Richter, Northwest Dakota Public Transit will remain operational during regular hours. Drivers are taking every precaution to ensure vehicles are clean and hygienic, including sanitizing after every passenger. Contact NW Dakota Public Transit at 701-577-6753
For questions or additional information, call Williston Senior Center 701-577-6751