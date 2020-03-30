Locally, organizations such as the Williston Senior Center of Region 1 Senior Services are ensuring that the needs of the older population continue to be a top priority during the pandemic.
As David Richter, the executive director of the Williston Council for the Aging explains, while the center has temporarily closed their social activities to the public, they still currently operate a Meals on Wheels service for seniors.
From Monday through Friday each week, this program delivers one hot meal per day to seniors in need. Beginning this week on Fridays, the Meals on Wheels service will now also allow seniors to choose two frozen meals from a five-item menu, and deliver those goods to each elderly person for the weekend.
As the center begins to expand on their operational capacity, Richter states he could not be more pleased with the delivery work of his volunteer unit.
“We’ve been running this program for about the last 20 years, and we simply couldn’t keep this going without our hard working staff, they have been terrific during these difficult times,” Richter tells the Williston Herald. “And our drivers will also safely visit with our seniors while also complying with social distancing guidelines in an effort to help the elderly cope with their feelings of isolation.”
Additionally, the Williston Senior Center also helps to arrange public transportation for seniors citizens through Northwest Dakota Public Transit. These free rides are available for destinations within Williston, and due to social distancing guidelines, only one rider at a time is permitted. A similar service is also available to seniors currently living in Watford City.
Although Richter said there has been a recent decline in usage of this service, he said the organization is following proper protocol to limit the spread of disease during the process of transporting passengers.
“I think we were ahead of the curve in terms of sanitizing our equipment and disinfecting the buses before it ever was a strict requirement like it is now,” Richter adds. “We also make sure our passengers are equipped with masks during their rides to protect themselves and the drivers from exposure to disease.”
Meanwhile, the suspension of all in-house activities at the Senior Center has been extended until May 1 according to a news release. Transit and meal services will still continue during that time.
From a national perspective, a new online platform entitled “AARP Community Connections” was created on March 25 in an effort to combat the practice of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
Launched by AARP Innovations Lab, the platform allows users to organize and find local volunteer groups, which can provide services such as picking up groceries, financial assistance options or simply lending emotional support to neighbors, friends and community members. Additionally, no AARP membership is required for this particular service.
According to AARP North Dakota state director Josh Askvig, the goal of these informal online groups is to help people stay connected while also respecting the physical boundaries of others during the worldwide pandemic.
“This initiative is very important because older adults may feel socially isolated and lonely even during normal circumstances, so we must step up and meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members,” Askvig tells the Williston Herald.
Further illustrating that point, a 2020 study published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and supported by AARP Foundation, reported 43 percent of adults age 60 or older said they had felt lonely. While social isolation and loneliness are serious health issues by themselves, they can also exacerbate existing health problems, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.
Meanwhile, Askvig states the Community Connections program aims to help people reach out to volunteers in their community who are willing to help their neighbors with their unique needs.
Those who choose to utilize these services can request a call from an AARP volunteer or a trained counselor, create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier, or join “The Mighty,” a supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers.
Moving forward, Askvig was non-committal when asked about the possibility of AARP’s Community Connections program continuing at the conclusion of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“This program is a learning process to see what we can do to help the older population. We will have to see what happens, and then go from there,” he adds.