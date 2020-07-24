A second Williams County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
A man in his 80s from Williams County and a man in his 50s from McIntosh County both died Thursday, July 23. Both men had underlying health conditions.
There have been 99 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 84 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 10 list another primary cause and five are still pending.
There were 124 new confirmed cases reported Thursday, for a total of 5,614 confirmed cases. There were 4,664 test results received for a daily positive rate of 2.7%.
The number of people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 dropped by 20 to 37. Three new people were hospitalized. The state lists 4,545 people as having recovered, up 70 from the day before.
In all, there are 970 active cases statewide, 89 of which are in Williams County.
COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 50s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 1
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County - 1
- Burleigh County - 15
- Cass County – 29
- Cavalier County – 2
- Emmons County – 1
- Foster County - 4
- Grand Forks County – 9
- Griggs County - 4
- Kidder County – 1
- McLean County – 3
- Mercer County - 4
- Morton County – 7
- Mountrail County – 2
- Nelson County – 1
- Pembina County - 1
- Renville County - 1
- Richland County – 8
- Rolette County – 2
- Sargent County – 1
- Sioux County - 1
- Stark County – 5
- Steele County – 1
- Stutsman County – 5
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 2
- Williams County - 7
BY THE NUMBERS
- 279,909 - Total Number of Tests Completed (+4,664 total tests from yesterday)
- 142,708 – Total Unique Individuals Tested (+1,892 unique individuals from yesterday)
- 137,094 – Total Negative (+1,771 unique individuals from yesterday)
- 5,614 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate
- After investigation it was discovered that someone from Traill County and Williams County were from out of state and an individual from Walsh County ended up being a duplicate.
- 325 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)
- 37 – Currently Hospitalized (-20 individuals from yesterday)
- 4,545 – Total Recovered (+70 individuals from yesterday)
- 99 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)