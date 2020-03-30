Another person has died in North Dakota from COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
A woman in her 80s from McHenry County died from the disease. The woman had underlying health problems and caught the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 through community spread, meaning officials aren't able to trace the contact that led to her infection.
The state added another 15 confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday. The new cases are:
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, travel
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, travel
Since the outbreak began in the state, there have been 3,837 tests completed and 109 positive tests. There are 19 people hospitalized and another 19 have recovered.
The death announced Monday brings the state's total so far to two.
More than 2,600 people have died nationwide and there are nearly 145,000 confirmed cases in the United States.