Many student-athletes, including those in Williston, are still trying to come to grips with the fact that their spring sports season may have been wiped away.
For Williston High School students such as Micade Shumway, Leif Larsen and Cutter Jones, they had plans of competing in all three sports seasons during the 2019-2020 academic school year. In the fall, the trio ran for the Coyotes' cross country team, and in the winter, Shumway and Larsen played for the boys basketball team while Jones competed in wrestling. This spring, the group had designs on competing for Williston's track and field squad.
As things turned out, after the Coyotes' track team participated in the season opening Chamberlin Indoor Meet on March 13, the suspension of the spring high school sports calendar went into effect. Shumway tells the Williston Herald that his first reaction to the news was one of shock and disbelief.
"It took a few days for it to finally settle in and for me to comprehend what was happening to the track season, as well as for my school year," Shumway wrote in an email to the Herald. "Everyone else in the country is going through the same problem, but it’s still hard to accept because it’s my senior year and I had goals set out for the track season."
In spite of not having competed in over a month, Shumway, who plans to run at the University of Sioux Falls, reveals there are still small groups of WHS runners who meet together and run on a daily basis. The Coyote senior says these group running sessions not only help the team stay prepared in case the season resumes, but the camaraderie of working together is perhaps the most enjoyable aspect.
"It’s been nice to be able to get away and go for a run with my teammates," Shumway adds. "Over the years, I’ve really bonded with my coaches and teammates and I hope I can still have the opportunity to have one more season with them."
Meanwhile, Larsen, a fellow WHS senior who plans to continue his athletic endeavors at Minnesota State University-Mankato, says getting used to the new social distancing precautions has been one of the biggest challenges of coping with this unprecedented situation. Not having the opportunity to create new memories with his teammates this season has been quite difficult for Larsen. However, he states that faith and prayer has been essential in providing structure during this uncertain time.
"Definitely one of the hardest things during all this is not being able to see my classmates, teachers, coaches and friends," Larsen says. "I see most of these people everyday, and they have helped me, encouraged me and supported me through life, but I know that it’s out of my control and in God's hands. I just pray that good things will come out of this and it will end quickly."
As for Jones, a sophomore at Williston, he was coming off a third place individual state finish in the winter wrestling season for the Coyotes. While the underclassman expresses his disappointment at the possibility of the track season being taken away, he especially feels for his senior teammates who may have already competed in their last high school event.
"The seniors we have, they have always treated the team very well, and it's sad not to see them able to go out on a high note like they had hoped," Jones adds. "I was sad too, not being able to be with my teammates on road trips and competing against other teams has been tough."
Unlike the track season, which has had one meet to this point, baseball was among the spring sports whose operations were suspended before the season even began. For Coyote baseball fans, the news was especially disappointing because a year ago, Williston won the WDA West Region Championship, and took fifth place at state while compiling an overall record of 28-4.
According to Jaxon Meyer, who played basketball this past winter for the Coyotes and also served a pivotal role in Williston's run to the state baseball tournament last year, he says those within his senior class were looking forward to having their last year of high school baseball together. However, the possibility of Williston building on their moment of last season remains unknown.
"We have worked very hard the last couple years and have had success the last couple seasons, it's just unfortunate that we can’t go out and play especially with the nice weather," Meyer states. "It’s not very often when almost everything is shut down and there’s nothing to do."