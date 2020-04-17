Grants from NWNDCF Relief Fund at $30,000
While things are going wrong all around us, we can tell you about a group of area folks who are working to make things a little bit better.
We speak of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF).
This group is made up of representatives from a Tri-County area, including McKenzie, Williams and Divide County.
This group actually organized a few years ago and now represents several organizations who need a 501.C.3 designation entity to hold donations for charitable causes.
Marian Hamilton, a board member from Williston, tells us "as a board we try to have a mini-grant opportunity for community groups in the Tri-County area once a year."
She explained, "this year we decided to make a push for a designated Relief Fund to aid and assist community relief causes as we all struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis."
At the same time, it should be noted, Mountrail County is being included in this particular effort.
Earlier $14,000 in grants were awarded, while we can tell you of an additional $16,000 being granted, bringing the total now to $30,000.
"We have met with a wonderful response for donations as well as applicants for financial assistance," added Hamilton.
Former long-time Williston mayor Ward Koeser serves as president of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
The group works with Megan Laudenschlager of Strengthen North Dakota, who provided expertise regarding community foundations.
RELIEF FUNDS
According to our most recent information the NWNDCF has awarded an additional $16,000 from the newly established Relief Fund to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of Covid-19 and energy industry pressures.
"Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, our community foundation has been able to swiftly adapt to the evolving needs of our communities," stated Koeser.
The following individual grants were made:
$5,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter: The Family Crisis Shelter serves as a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, and their children. Funds will be utilized to support their coordinated response to the pandemic, including supporting individuals and families to self-quarantine while ensuring they have access to food.
$3,000 to Out in Faith Bakken Oil Ministry: Funds will support the Bakken Oil Ministry to continue feeding people in need throughout the Williston area through their Saturday evening dinner program.
$3,000 to the Divide County Food Pantry: Funds will be utilized to support the food pantry to serve the expanded need and individuals from Divide, Williams, and Burke counties, while also enhancing access to dairy and meat products.
$2,000 to Crosby Kids Daycare: The Crosby Kids Daycare is responding to the pandemic by converting available space into learning areas for school-aged children to complete their class work. Funds will be utilized to purchase furniture and other items to ensure social distancing mandates are followed.
$1,000 to Three Affiliated Tribes - North Segment: Funds will be provided to support sack lunches for youth in the New Town area.
$1,000 to Three Affiliated Tribes - West Segment: Funds will be provided to support sack lunches for youth in the Mandaree area.
$1,000 to Little Lambs Childcare: Funds will be utilized to support the expanded childcare needs in Williston, including additional sanitizing and staffing expenses.
YOU CAN HELP
"We know the needs of our region will continue to increase as time goes on and the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil and gas commodity prices continue to impact our friends and neighbors," said Koeser.
He concluded, "we encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund so dollars can be pooled together for a greater impact."
Here's where you come in.
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - P.O. Box 371 - Williston, N.D. 58802-0371.
You should also know, all gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
SCOPE SALUTE
Here's your opportunity to jump on board and add to the strength of the NWNDCF Relief Fund.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved in this most worthy NWNDCF effort.
It takes special individuals who are willing to give of themselves to go the extra mile.
WHAT'S UP NEXT?
Hey folks, that's only a guess as to what will happen next.
There has been a lot of speculating regarding professional and amateur seasons, as players and fans are itching to get back in full swing.
While the experts are left to make the call, they appear to be in the position of an umpire, with many folks upset with the call, regardless.
The best we can do is ride it out and go along with the rules in place to keep everybody safe.
MUNI GOLF PLAY
We have received word due to the Covid-19 pandemic uncertainty the Spring Fling for the Municipal Golf Course set for April 28 has been cancelled.
That word comes from Roni Gravgaard, president of The Muni women's league.
This was the time when the ladies would get together and have a fun gathering before league play.
Word has it the Muni was scheduled to open on Friday (April 17), but many rules have been put in place for safety of workers and golfers to reduce the chance of spreading Covid-19.
As a result it won't be golf as everyone is used to, but still nice to get out in the open air.
The Muni Women's League is hopeful to begin league play on May 5, but from here on out it's day by day.
As word filters in on other courses we will pass along details.
For now, Fore!