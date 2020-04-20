Schlumberger has reduced its North American workforce by 1,500 people, cut its dividend by 75 percent, and plans to close some facilities to get through an industry downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and an international price war.
The company has also implemented furloughs both in North American and internationally, and has reduced compensation for both its executive team and board of directors.
Capital investments will be cut by more than 30 percent ahead of what Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said is likely to be the most uncertain and disruptive quarter ever seen by the oil and gas industry.
“We are therefore not in a position to provide guidance for the next quarter,” Le Peuch said, indicating that the magnitude of the COVID-19 disruption is too difficult to determine right now, and the effectiveness and compliance for recent OPEC+ decisions are too fresh to judge.
“The most severe impact was in North America land where customers were fast to react with a sharp 17% cut in headcount,” Le Peuch said.
With oil prices collapsing, rig and hydraulic fracturing crews were quickly dropped.
“Along with well construction and completion activity decreasing, the technology mix switched from driving performance to saving costs,” Le Peuch said. “We acted rapidly by stacking frac fleets to protect our margin and had reduced capacity by more than 27% and reduced our capex plan by 60% by the end of the quarter. In contrast, our international revenue closed 2% ahead year-on-year or 4% when accounting for the 2019 business divestiture.”
Le Peuch expects continued decline in both rig activity and site completion to continue in the second quarter, reaching 40 to 60 percent.
“(This) matches the full-year budget adjustment guidance shared by most operators in North America land,” he said. “This will represent the most severe decline in drilling and completion activity in a single quarter in several decades.”
At the lowest point, Le Peuch anticipates the industry remaining above 100 fleets.
“We see some models arguing that the fleet count will go as low as 50 or 60 for the full market,” Le Peuch said. “We don’t believe this will be the case, at least what we see and the indications we have. We are aiming to maintain 10 to 15 or 10 to 12 fleet as a minimum operating into that environment and to have them active and deployment to our fleet strategy to the basin we favor and to the customer we believe are recognizing the performance we bring.”
How many of the cuts were in the Bakken is not known. There was no WARN notice filed with the state, however. The notice is required by state law for substantial layoffs, but not always filed in a timely manner.
As far as financial liquidity and debts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephane Biguet said the company’s net debt increased by $171 million during the quarter, but that is still $1 billion lower than what it was one year ago at this time. Cash flow from the first quarter was $784 million and free cash flow was $179 million, including $56 million in severance payments.
Le Peuch said the company has planned for a range of scenarios, and will continue to focus on the preservation of cash and liquidity, so that it can survive the downturn. It will also retain flexibility to quickly scale up as needed, which LePeuch said should position the company for success, once the crisis is over.
“As we navigate this unprecedented industry downturn, we continue to prioritize key element of our strategy, namely the capital stewardship initiative to protect the company's financial strength, the fit-for-basin strategy to increase the performance impact in key basins for our customers and credit sustainable differentiation, and finally, the acceleration of the industry digital transformation to support higher efficiency, efficiency gains in operation for our customers and for our own success,” Le Peuch said.