Last week, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus. This announcement and the status of President Trump’s health is currently dominating the media—both in the US and around the world.
Cybercriminals use high-profile news stories like this to catch your attention and manipulate your emotions. In the coming weeks, we expect to see cybercriminals referencing President Trump's health in their phishing attacks and in their social media disinformation campaigns.
Here are some tips to stay safe:
- Be suspicious of emails, texts, and social media posts that contain shocking developments to the story. This could be false information designed to intentionally mislead you—a tactic known as disinformation.
- No matter how shocking the news, always think before you click. Cyber attacks are designed to catch you off guard and trigger you to click impulsively.
- Stay informed by following trusted news sources and do some research to check the accuracy of sensational headlines.