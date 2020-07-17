Whether you are commuting to an office or working from home, millions of employees rely on video conferencing apps like Zoom, to stay connected. If you were suddenly notified that your Zoom account had been suspended, how eager would you be to resolve the problem? Cybercriminals assume you’ll be quick to respond. In fact, they hope you won’t think twice about it.
A recent phishing scam spoofs an email notification from Zoom. The email claims that your account has been suspended and that you are unable to make or join video calls until you click the "Activate Account" button included in the email. Once you’ve clicked the button, you are brought to a convincing Microsoft 365 look-a-like login page. If you enter your details on this page, this information will be sent directly to the scammers. The bad guys could use your login credentials to gain access to your organization's network and sensitive information.
Keep you and your organization safe with these tips:
- Never click on a link within an email that you weren’t expecting.
- Remember that email addresses can be spoofed. Even if the email appears to be from a familiar organization, it could be a phishing attempt.
- When an email asks you to log in to an account or online service, log in to your account through your browser—not by clicking the link in the email. That way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website and not a phony look-a-like.