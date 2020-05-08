Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, bad guys were spoofing Netflix emails in an attempt to collect your sensitive information. With more and more people looking for at-home entertainment, Netflix has gained over 15 million new subscribers. Cybercriminals are happily taking advantage of this larger audience!
Netflix themed phishing attacks can vary from phony email alerts accusing you of non-payment to offering you free streaming access during the pandemic. Both of these strategies include a link that takes you to a fake Netflix page designed to gather your information and deliver it to the bad guys.
Use the following tips to stay safe:
These types of scams aren’t limited to Netflix. Other streaming services like Disney+ and Spotify are also being spoofed. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Never click on a link that you weren’t expecting. Even if it appears to be from a company or service you recognize.
When an email asks you to log in to an account or online service, log in to your account through your browser - not by clicking the link in the email. This way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website and not a phony look-alike.