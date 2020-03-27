The Small Business Development Center has released some important information regarding emergency financial aid for individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many businesses have had to close their doors to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while some have been forced to close completely, saying they are unable to stay afloat with customers stuck at home in isolation. The information was shared by the SBDC through the city's Williston Wire, sharing the most current information the Center has in regards to the disaster information.
The information provided a checklist for business owners to refer to, which has been approved by the Small Business Administration, and includes forms for disaster relief, loans and grants to aid during the COVID-19 crisis. The following are some of the guidelines shared by Olsen and the SBDC.
Direct Cash Support for All
Most Americans will get direct cash support to help them weather the immediate financial impact, and a family of four would likely get $3,400.
Here’s how that is figured:
$1,200 per adult earning up to $75,000 a year. Those earning between $75,000 and $99,000 will have that amount reduced by $5 for every $100 in income.
$2,400 per couple, filing jointly up to $150,000 a year. Those earning between $150,000 and $198,00 will have that amount reduced by $5 for every $100 in income.
$1,200 for a “head of household”—single parent—can earn up to $112,00 per year; with a reduced scale up to $136,500.
$500 per child.
What qualifies as your income level?
Technically, it is your 2020 income that qualifies. Since no one knows this year’s income, the government is using 2018 and 2019 tax returns. It is conceivable, though unlikely, that you could owe the money back if you go above the income thresholds in 2020 after receiving the payment, but that would not be due until April 15, 2021. You may want to know what happens if you earned more than would qualify in past years but because of business or job loss will earn less this year. I don’t know yet, but will include that in a future newsletter update and Facebook Live update.
How will you get the money?
You will receive the money by direct deposit if the IRS has your bank details from your tax returns. If not, they will mail you a check.
When will you get the money?
The Treasury Secretary says he wants to get this out by April 6. It is unlikely it will happen that quickly, and could take as long as eight weeks. Those getting the funds by direct deposit may get the funds earlier than those getting checks.
Is this money taxable?
No.
Unemployment Insurance, Now including Self-Employed and Gig Workers
$600 per week unemployment insurance is being made available for the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers who otherwise would not have qualified for unemployment.
An additional $600 per week is being given to those who already qualify for unemployment.
Unemployment insurance will last for four months.
Small Business Loans and Grants - the Keeping American Workers Paid and Employed Act
$377 billion is being made available for small businesses (under 500 employees) and self-employed/sole proprietors/independent contractors, including franchises and non-profits.
The maximum loan amount is 250% of one month’s payroll costs (which includes wages, tips, taxes, health care, paid sick/family leave, vacation, retirement benefits). You can use loans for payroll, rent, commercial mortgage payments, utilities.
A few key provisions:
Repayment deferral for one year, including principal and interest
Maximum interest rate: 4%
Fees lowered or waived
No personal guarantees required
Loan forgiveness
A small business can get their loan “forgiven” — in essence turned into a grant instead of a loan—by the percent of employees they keep on payroll (with no more than a 25% reduction in pay), and you can get additional forgiveness if you increase paid wages for those who would otherwise have received tips.
SBA Express Loans: The maximum loan amount for SBA Express loans would be increased from $350,000 to $1 million. Express loans provide borrowers with revolving lines of credit for working capital purposes.
Payroll tax deferment. For the rest of 2020, you can defer payment of the 6.2% federal payroll tax—paying half in 2021 and half in 2022. You will still have to pay that tax, but you will have added cash flow now. Employers who do not apply for a small business loan but keep their employees on the payroll during the crisis would be eligible for a payroll tax credit (not just deferral).
Small Business Grants. $10 billion has been allocated for emergency grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
SBDC Regional Director Keith Olsen added that the office's system for claims has been overloaded, but many people have had luck uploading at odd hours such as late at night or early in the morning. Documents may be uploaded directly, which is preferred, or emailed to either Ela.doc@sba.gov or disasterloans@sba.gov. Anyone with questions can contact Olsen at at 701-774-4279 or 701-570-4260.